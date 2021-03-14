Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $173.88 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -316.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

