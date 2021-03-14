Barclays PLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of B2Gold worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

