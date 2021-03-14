Barclays PLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of ArcBest worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ArcBest by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

