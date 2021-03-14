Barclays PLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of WD-40 worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $304.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.30. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

