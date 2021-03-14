Barclays PLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 682,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 828.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 376,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

IRWD stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

