Barclays PLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of LCI Industries worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after buying an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $3,795,886 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $144.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

