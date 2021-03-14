Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

