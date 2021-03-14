Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

