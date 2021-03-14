Barclays PLC Purchases 61,965 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Commercial Metals worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 851,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $29.44 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

