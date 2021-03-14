Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $191.05 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

