Barclays PLC Sells 15,421 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,185 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,234 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 107,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

