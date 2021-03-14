Barclays PLC Sells 2,018 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of MicroStrategy worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $18,487,976 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $784.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $775.78 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,533.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

