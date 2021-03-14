Barclays PLC Sells 23,097 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

