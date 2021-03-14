Barclays PLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $247.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.96 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

