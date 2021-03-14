Barclays PLC Sells 33,897 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

FR stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.