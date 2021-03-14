Barclays PLC Sells 3,723 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of American States Water worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American States Water by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

