Barclays PLC Sells 456,999 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Insmed worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders sold a total of 79,562 shares of company stock worth $3,310,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

