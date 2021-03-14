Barclays PLC Sells 6,113 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.