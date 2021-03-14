Barclays PLC Sells 63,500 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $6,484,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

