Barclays PLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Federal Signal worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

