Barclays PLC Sells 67,667 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

