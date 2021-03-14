Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Up 73.3% in February

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,109. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

