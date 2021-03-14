Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.55 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Beam has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $79.55 million and approximately $53.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 174.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 292.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,640,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

