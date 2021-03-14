BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0026

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 284.4% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $2,579.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 156.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 179% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029261 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

