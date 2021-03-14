Beer Money (BEER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,773.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Beer Money has a market cap of $337,927.67 and $57,773.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

