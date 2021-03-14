Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 46.8% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $384,063.11 and $391,922.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,328,465 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

