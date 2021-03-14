Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $382,523.91 and approximately $281,185.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,387,460 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

