Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Up 57.0% in February

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the February 11th total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,498,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 348,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

