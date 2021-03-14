Bella Protocol Price Reaches $3.70 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00006159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $82.81 million and approximately $103.42 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

