BEPRO Network (BEPRO) One Day Volume Hits $8.92 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00034810 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.