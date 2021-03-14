Berry Data (BRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Berry Data has a market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00011918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00446597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00507997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.