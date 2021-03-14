Betterment LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,193.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 395,523 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,422,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 133.6% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 225,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 129,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,152,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $65.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

