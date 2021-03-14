Betterment LLC Has $28.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average is $243.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.