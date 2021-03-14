Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 585,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.