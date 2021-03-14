Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 10.2% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 3.39% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,440,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,034,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,935,000 after buying an additional 248,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

