Betterment LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 1.88% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $153,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

