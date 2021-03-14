Betterment LLC Sells 40,746 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Betterment LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $153,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $169.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $169.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

