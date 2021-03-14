BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.57 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

