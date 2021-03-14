BiblePay (BBP) Price Up 197.9% This Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BiblePay has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $54,773.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 197.9% against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

