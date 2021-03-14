Bigbom Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $438,677.74 and approximately $55,654.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bigbom has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00641385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034975 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

