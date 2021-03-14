Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 338.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 140.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.31.

In other news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,691.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,801.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,508 shares of company stock worth $26,855,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a PE ratio of -308.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.76. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

