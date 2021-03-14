Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $41.07 billion and $2.01 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011148 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.

