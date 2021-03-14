Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Bintex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $90,845.54 and $2.40 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

