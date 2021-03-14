Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 68.5% in February

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the February 11th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Birks Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 1,648,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

