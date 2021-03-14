BitBall Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.88 or 0.99899374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00078645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003009 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

