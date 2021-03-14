BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,084.98 or 0.99774219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00075358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003161 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.