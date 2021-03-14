BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $683,567.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00034810 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

