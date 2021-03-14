Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.23 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $339.05 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $18.26 or 0.00030223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,401.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.95 or 0.00936982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00332093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002504 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 135.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

