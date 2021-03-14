Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $16.96 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $315.05 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $16.96 or 0.00028245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,056.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.88 or 0.00947251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.88 or 0.00341146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002548 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.