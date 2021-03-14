Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $10.54 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.54 billion and $3.79 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $564.49 or 0.00939204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,103.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00332378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,680,031 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.